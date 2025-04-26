Insider Says Browns Made ‘Sensational Pick’ In Draft

The Cleveland Browns made a splash in the NFL draft, grabbing one of college football’s most productive weapons with their third-round selection.

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. comes to Cleveland after making waves in the NCAA, where his record-setting performances against powerhouse programs like Penn State and Texas A&M turned heads across the country.

With the 67th overall pick, the Browns added a player who could transform their offense in ways that have fans buzzing about the possibilities.

This selection might prove to be one of the steals of the draft if Fannin’s college production translates to the professional level.

Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz quickly praised the move, sharing an eye-opening comparison from an NFL scout.

“Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr to the #Browns is a sensational pick. From a scout: ‘He’s the closest thing to Antonio Gates I’ve seen,’ the scout said. ‘He’s not as big, but just his deceptiveness as a route-runner, how slippery he is once he gets the ball. I love him.'” Schultz shared.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr to the #Browns is a sensational pick. From a scout: "He's the closest thing to Antonio Gates I've seen," the scout said. "He's not as big, but just his deceptiveness as a route-runner, how slippery he is once he gets the ball. I love him." pic.twitter.com/73XJeXE3Iy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

The Antonio Gates comparison carries significant weight, and it’s not just hyperbole.

Fannin’s background mirrors Gates’ in several key aspects.

Like the Chargers legend, Fannin took an unconventional path to tight end prominence.

He began his athletic career as a defensive back in high school before finding his groove as an offensive weapon at Bowling Green.

In 2024, Fannin made history by becoming the first tight end in FBS history to lead the nation in both receptions and yards, a remarkable achievement that showcases his unique talent level.

His playing style further supports the Gates comparison, featuring elite separation skills through precise route running and tempo manipulation that keeps defenders guessing.

For a Cleveland Browns team looking to maximize their offensive potential, Fannin represents an exciting new weapon who could create mismatches across the field for years to come.

NEXT:

Draft Pick Wasn't Available When Browns Called