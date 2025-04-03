Insider Says Browns Make ‘Most Sense’ For 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a starting quarterback.

They’ve been linked to nearly every free agent at one point or another throughout the offseason, but the team has yet to lock anyone down.

Other teams across the league have been more aggressive with their offers to free agents, a luxury the Browns do not have, given Deshaun Watson’s massive contract.

With limited cap space, the Browns have to be selective with the free agents they go after, which is why the only QB move they’ve made thus far was trading with the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett.

Pickett isn’t likely to be the team’s starter given the discourse surrounding him, leading Mike Florio to suggest that the Browns could go after Kirk Cousins if the contract is right.

“The Browns make more sense than the Steelers, for a couple of reasons. First, coach Kevin Stefanski spent two years with Cousins in Minnesota. And Stefanski parlayed a final-eight season from Cousins into the job Stefanski now has. Second, Cousins has a low salary for a veteran starter — and the Browns could instantly restructure his $27.5 million, creating nearly $21 million in cap space,” Florio said.

As Florio mentioned, Cousins and Kevin Stefanski have built-in rapport from their time together in Minnesota, which would make this a more natural fit from the get-go.

This could certainly be a selling point for Cousins, who was benched last season in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., despite signing a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Cousins after Aaron Rodgers signs a deal, as it seems that Rodgers could be on his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If that’s the case, Cousins’ options would shrink, and the Browns could be the only viable option left for him if he wants to get out of Atlanta.

