Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future

The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 in the Shedeur Sanders era. However, he’s gotten better with every start, and this was feeling like a lost season even before he set foot on the field.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to name him the starter for the remainder of the season. While that may have been a little late, he will still have four more starts to prove whether he’s the right guy for the job. That sample size should be big enough for the Browns to know what they have on their hands.

With that in mind, the Browns likely won’t care about the wins or losses when it comes to evaluating their quarterback.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they just want to see his traits and development.

“I don’t think his win-loss record will be the determining factor. It’s going to be the traits and growth. If he keeps it up the way he did on Sunday, they won’t feel like they need to go draft a QB,” she said on 92.3 The Fan.

"I don't think his win loss record will be the determining factor, it's going to be the traits and growth. If he keeps it up the way he did on Sunday, they won't feel like they need to go draft a QB." 📞@MaryKayCabot on what's important in determining Shedeur Sanders future👀 pic.twitter.com/ILNub23nCr — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 11, 2025

That makes perfect sense. A lot can impact a quarterback’s record. This is a team sport, and while wins and losses are usually credited to quarterbacks, it takes a lot for a team to win on any given Sunday.

Sanders hasn’t been perfect, but he didn’t get any first-team reps for most of the season. He’s developing chemistry with his pass catchers, and he seems to be learning fast.

Rookies are going to make mistakes; it’s all a part of the process. And while some of his numbers have been inflated by yards after the catch, the fact of the matter is that the offense has looked much better with him than with Joe Flacco.

Whether that will be enough to convince the team remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB