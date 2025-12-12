Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals How Browns Will Evaluate Shedeur Sanders’ Future
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 in the Shedeur Sanders era. However, he’s gotten better with every start, and this was feeling like a lost season even before he set foot on the field.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to name him the starter for the remainder of the season. While that may have been a little late, he will still have four more starts to prove whether he’s the right guy for the job. That sample size should be big enough for the Browns to know what they have on their hands.

With that in mind, the Browns likely won’t care about the wins or losses when it comes to evaluating their quarterback.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they just want to see his traits and development.

“I don’t think his win-loss record will be the determining factor. It’s going to be the traits and growth. If he keeps it up the way he did on Sunday, they won’t feel like they need to go draft a QB,” she said on 92.3 The Fan.

That makes perfect sense. A lot can impact a quarterback’s record. This is a team sport, and while wins and losses are usually credited to quarterbacks, it takes a lot for a team to win on any given Sunday.

Sanders hasn’t been perfect, but he didn’t get any first-team reps for most of the season. He’s developing chemistry with his pass catchers, and he seems to be learning fast.

Rookies are going to make mistakes; it’s all a part of the process. And while some of his numbers have been inflated by yards after the catch, the fact of the matter is that the offense has looked much better with him than with Joe Flacco.

Whether that will be enough to convince the team remains to be seen.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Harold Fannin Jr. #44 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk at the line of scrimmage against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Is Excelling With Shedeur Sanders At QB
CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: (L to R) NBC Sports commentators Jac Collinsworth, Chris Simms and Rodney Harrison laugh during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
Chris Simms Says Shedeur Sanders Will Face ‘Big Test’ This Week
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns visits with family prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Believes Shedeur Sanders Could Win Surprising NFL Award
cleveland browns helmet
Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad
TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches warm ups to the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona.
Herm Edwards Names Browns Player As Greatest In NFL History
TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Rich Eisen Makes Surprising Prediction About Browns-Bears Game
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation