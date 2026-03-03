Analyst Sees Big Trade-Up Scenario For Browns In Draft

The Cleveland Browns could attack the wide receiver position in the 2026 NFL Draft in multiple ways. The easiest path would be to use the No. 6 overall pick on Carnell Tate, if he is still on the board.

But the Browns could also get creative, either by trading down from No. 6 or trading up to No. 24 to select a high-rising prospect instead. Despite a somewhat contentious media exchange at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Makai Lemon of USC has been gaining momentum in the early stages of the pre-draft process.

CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson said he believes the Browns should trade up for the wide receiver prospect, who he compares to All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“If he is there at 24, someone should pull a hammy drafting that young man. I would trade up for him. I would take him inside the top 15. He is Amon-Ra St. Brown all day long. He checks all the boxes for you in terms of his ability to interact with people and be a good teammate. That would be the very last thing I would be worried about, that he angered some people in a media setting,” Wilson said.

"If he is there at 24 someone should pull a hammy drafting him. I'd trade up for him. I'd take him in the top 15. He's Amon Ra St. Brown all day long." 📞@ryanwilsonCBS on WR Makai Lemon pic.twitter.com/LNKmrsbvpS — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 3, 2026

Even though both receivers went to USC and are about the same size, and as good as Lemon may project to be, comparing him to St. Brown could be a classic case of pre-draft hyperbole. The Detroit Lions star is arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl four times in his five seasons. He also has Jared Goff as his quarterback, and the Browns have no one near that level on their roster.

Lemon did have an outstanding final season in college, with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also emerged as perhaps the second-best wide receiver in this class, behind Tate and surpassing Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State.

The Athletic has Lemon ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect and third wide receiver in its consensus rankings, while PFF has him at No. 10 overall on its big board, just one spot behind Tate. So, if the Browns are interested in him, the No. 6 pick may be too high, so they could have to orchestrate another way to best take advantage of his value.

The Browns also should not completely ignore Lemon’s behavior at the Combine podium. Wilson said Lemon was “sort of a jerk” during his media session, and other reports say he “absolutely bombed” his interviews.

So, it will be very interesting to see how Lemon fits into the Browns’ plans going forward.

