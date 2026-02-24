Andrew Berry Reveals His Expectations For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns may have already tipped their hand about how they plan to approach their quarterback situation this offseason. If what general manager Andrew Berry said is true, the desire to acquire someone may not be as high as some fans or analysts might hope.

Berry was speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where Cleveland’s quest to find a quarterback may prove fruitless. So instead of looking for one in the upcoming draft, or trying to land a veteran via free agency or trade, the Browns might turn their focus inward.

Berry revealed his expectations for Shedeur Sanders, and they can only truly be realized if the second-year QB is allowed to play.

“Just continued growth. I think he grew a lot from start 1 to start 7. Playing more efficiently and not putting the ball in harm’s way as much would be important, while maintaining the ability to produce out of structure and generate explosive plays,” Berry said.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on what he needs to see from QB Shedeur Sanders in the coming months to prove he can be the starter: “Just continued growth. I think he grew a lot from start 1 to start 7. Playing more efficiently and not putting the ball in harm’s way as much would be… pic.twitter.com/k1sItxmLdF — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) February 24, 2026

It would be very difficult for Sanders to grow if he were put back on the bench. After finally getting a chance to start in Week 12, he was able to hold on to the job and help the Browns to three wins in the process.

Granted, his statistical performance was among the worst of all time and was certainly not worthy of the Pro Bowl recognition he received. However, the teammates who speak about him publicly all seem to see great things ahead, so that must be factored into the discussion as well.

The Browns also don’t seem to have an option that merits pursuing at the cost of stunting Sanders’ development. Malik Willis may have the upside to become a franchise QB, but that is far from certain and perhaps a risk not worth taking for what his contract will cost. Kirk Cousins could be a viable bridge that may create some playoff hopes, but he has declined ever since tearing his Achilles tendon three seasons ago.

So, the Browns may be better off letting the 2026 season play out and truly decide what Sanders’ future holds. However, that may not be what Todd Monken has in mind for his first season as an NFL head coach.

At some point soon, the Browns’ organization will have to get on the same page for what to do about Sanders once and for all.

NEXT:

Browns Could Explore Surprising Veteran QB Move