Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, January 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s New Injury Could Jeopardize His $92 Million Owed

Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s New Injury Could Jeopardize His $92 Million Owed

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s New Injury Could Jeopardize His $92 Million Owed
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently re-tore his Achilles while rehabbing his original torn Achilles, which has put his status for the entire 2025 season in jeopardy and clouded an already murky future for this team at the quarterback position.

Not only are his chances of playing in 2025 in jeopardy but according to one insider, so is the $92 million owed to him over the final two years of his contract.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports recently wrote an article detailing how Watson’s new injury could exempt the Browns from paying him the rest of the money owed to him if he, in fact, re-tore his Achilles by doing something his contract prevents him from doing.

“The primary question is whether he re-tore the tendon doing something that his contract specifically prevents him from doing, under the clauses that guarantee his $46 million salary in 2025 and his $46 million salary in 2026,” Florio said.

The initial report was that Watson rolled his ankle while in Miami.

However, when he interviewed with the team for his exit interview, it was discovered that his Achilles had been re-torn.

It would be tough to prove exactly how he rolled his ankle, but there are a number of things he could have done that would negate the rest of his contract.

If he was playing basketball, jet-skiing, riding a motorcycle, skydiving, or participating in any of a number of other activities, the Browns have an out.

Those seem like outlandish activities to do just a couple of months after a torn Achilles tendon.

The most likely scenario is that he simply rolled his ankle for no reason, but there will surely be plenty more to come in this story.

NEXT:  Browns Will Likely Cash In On Big Injury Insurance Policy With Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation