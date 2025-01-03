Insider Says It’s ‘Incomprehensible’ To Bring Back 1 Browns Coach

The 3-13 Cleveland Browns have seen almost everything go wrong this season and will now face an offseason with some incredibly difficult questions to answer.

Some of those questions will be focused on the coaching staff.

One insider recently said it’s “incomprehensible” for the team to bring back one coach after his performance this season.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi recently said on air, “It’s incomprehensible to bring him back,” when discussing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Grossi added that he couldn’t fathom how you sell bringing back an offensive coordinator who has led an offense that is last in points scored, total yards, and leads the league in turnovers before asking, “What redeeming value is there in this offense? Absolutely none.”

Cleveland is scoring just 15.5 points per game and seven or fewer points in the last three games, with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting the last two.

The offense picked up during the middle portion of the season when Jameis Winston took over as quarterback, but games with Deshaun Watson and DTR as quarterback have been unwatchable.

Dorsey was hired before this season to revitalize this offense and help Watson become the player he used to be, but little has gone right.

Of course, injuries can be blamed for much of it, but there are always scapegoats after a season like this.

Given how well-regarded head coach Kevin Stefanski is, he’ll unlikely be fired, but Dorsey certainly could.

