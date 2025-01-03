Browns Legend Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Myles Garrett

The 2024-25 NFL season got off to a rocky start for Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, as it was revealed early on that he was dealing with a slew of injuries, most notably to both of his feet.

Despite the Browns being 3-13 and Garrett working through his injuries, he has still managed to post 14 sacks and three forced fumbles this season, his fourth year in a row with at least 14 sacks and the seventh consecutive year he has posted double-digit sacks.

On a recent episode of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” Dixon said, “Myles Garrett is just a beast.”

He praised Garrett for consistently fighting through double teams and finding ways to pressure the quarterback regardless of how much opposing offenses focus on stopping him.

Garrett is now over 100 sacks for his career and has carried this team’s pass rush all season with over a third of the team’s sacks this year.

Za’Darius Smith is the only other Brown with more than three sacks this season, and he was traded to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline.

Garrett has recently made headlines by saying that he is not interested in being part of a full rebuild, and if that’s what the Browns are heading for, then the two parties could be in for some difficult conversations in the offseason.

Garrett just turned 29 and should still have plenty of good years left, but he’d be the team’s biggest trade chip if the Browns do decide to rebuild and he decides he doesn’t want to be a part of it.

