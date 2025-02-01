Insider Says Late-Round WR Could Be Intriguing Option For Browns

While the Cleveland Browns have to address their quarterback situation and will most likely do so with their No. 2 pick, they have many more needs to consider in the offseason.

Keeping that in mind, they sent their brass to Mobile, Alabama, to take a closer look at several prospects in the Senior Bowl.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic shed some light on their potential plans for draft weekend.

He believes they could be interested in Washington State’s Kyle Williams in later rounds of the draft.

Despite not being the biggest or strongest wide receiver prospect, Williams’ ability to create separation makes him an enticing prospect:

“Williams showed off impressive quickness and separation ability during Senior Bowl week. He might not last this long on draft weekend, but he looked like he could help the Browns’ receiving corps. Even at just 156 pounds, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson probably goes before this. TCU wideout Jack Bech is a bigger target who also had a nice week catching deep throws at the Senior Bowl, but he’ll probably be off the board a lot earlier than the sixth round,” Jackson said.

Williams finished the season with 70 receptions for 1198 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A quick release at the line of scrimmage from @WSUCougarFB WR Kyle Williams 😳 📺: Reese's Senior Bowl — Saturday, 2:30pm ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cl0B1bGJIj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2025

Those were the second-most receiving touchdowns in a single season in program history, and he finished fourth all-time in receiving yards.

The Browns may have found their WR1 in Jerry Jeudy.

He finally looked like a potential star and someone who might be able to carry the bulk of the load at the position.

The team has been cautious with Cedric Tillman, but he has demonstrated moments of outstanding play, and he should be prepared to fully embrace a larger role in his third season in the league.

Teams rarely look for big playmakers in the later rounds of the NFL Draft, and there will be some physical limitations that draw teams away from Williams.

But given his ability to get open, he might be worth a flier there.

