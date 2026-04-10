Insider Says ‘Mixed Signals’ Are Emerging About Myles Garrett’s Future

Myles Garrett’s history with the Cleveland Browns has been something of a roller coaster. The Browns used the No. 1 pick on him in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he’s been one of the best defensive players in the league ever since.

Garrett’s dominance hasn’t led to the type of success one might hope for when you have a future Hall of Famer on your roster, which has led to some frustrations, both from the fanbase and Garrett himself. Garrett even wanted to leave the Browns heading into the 2025 season, but the team was able to sign him to a record-breaking contract to help him stick around.

While this contract seemed to indicate that Garrett would be with the organization for the long haul, recent rumors have indicated that this might not end up being the case. Mike Florio talked about this at length in a recent segment on ProFootballTalk, noting that Garrett’s future in Cleveland is murky.

“Mixed signals continue to emerge from Cleveland about the future of defensive end Myles Garrett. The team says he’s not getting traded and they’re never trading him, but they redo his contract in a way that would make it easier to trade him. Then, Myles Garrett doesn’t show up for the offseason program, and he’s reportedly not going to be there at all. It just feels like there’s an opening for someone to make the Browns an offer they can’t refuse. Not saying it will happen, but not saying it won’t happen either,” Florio said.

Mixed signals linger over whether Myles Garrett will be traded. pic.twitter.com/Q7NdenoLPZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2026

Florio’s mention of Garrett’s contract restructuring is not a new idea. Several analysts have questioned this move and whether it means the Browns want to put themselves in a position to ultimately trade him.

Garrett would command a plethora of picks and players, but if the right team offers a massive offer, it might be too tough for the Browns to refuse. It didn’t seem like they had any intention of trading out of the No. 2 overall pick last year, but they ended up doing so with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who, in turn, drafted Travis Hunter.

This team has been unpredictable with so many of the moves and decisions they’ve made over the past several years, so even the most dialed-in fans and analysts don’t often know what they’re going to do next. The Garrett saga is the latest piece for fans to try to sort through, so it will be interesting to see how this develops over the next several weeks.

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