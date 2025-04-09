Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Insider Says Rumored Browns QB Trade Is ‘Unlikely’

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Analysts have suggested many names that the Cleveland Browns should target as a potential starting quarterback in 2025.

Most of the free agent possibilities have signed with other franchises, leaving only a handful of quarterbacks available to the Browns.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes another high-profile player can also be removed from the list as Cleveland prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cabot revealed that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, a rumored trade target for the franchise, will likely not join the organization this year.

“You can’t rule anything out at this point, but I still think that that’s a little bit of a longshot … I’m going to stick with what I have been saying, that I do think that that is unlikely at this point in time,” Cabot said.

Cabot said she believes the Browns are going to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the team’s No. 2 pick.

In that scenario, Cousins would again be a placeholder for the position like he was in Atlanta last year for then-rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Penix took over the offense after Cousins led the Falcons to a 7-7 record, and the Falcons have signaled he’ll continue to start this season.

Cabot noted that Cousins isn’t open to repeating that process in Cleveland.

“He’s not going to come here if you draft Shedeur at No. 2 overall, and I still think they do need to draft him,” Cabot said.

The insider added that Cousins’ salary – a four-year, $180 million deal he signed in 2024 – further complicates Cleveland’s ability to add him in 2025.

Additionally, Cabot said that giving the Falcons adequate draft capital to compensate the NFC South organization in the proposed trade is an issue that the Browns may be unwilling to satisfy.

