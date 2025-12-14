Browns Nation

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
Insider Says Shedeur Sanders Might Change Browns’ 2026 Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Says Shedeur Sanders Might Change Browns’ 2026 Draft
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

For years, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position. The revolving door of subpar quarterback play has set this team back more often than not.

This time, however, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, even if it’s for a year. Shedeur Sanders could show enough upside to make the Browns at least consider not taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Should that be the case, this team would be in a prime position to bolster the roster.

And, according to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, they likely would use their two first-round selections to help their ailing offense.

“If the Browns decide they don’t need to draft a quarterback high, I do think they will upgrade Shedeur Sanders’ supporting cast with a tackle and a receiver possibly with their two first-round picks. They might also look at other premium positions with those first two picks such as defensive end and cornerback, with the draft being strong at those positions as well. If the Browns decide that Sander is their man, It opens up so many possibilities,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, that would be the best scenario. This team desperately needs talent at wide receiver, and being able to land a first-round-caliber talent there would be crucial.

They also need to rebuild the offensive line, considering that at least three starters might be gone and that both of their tackles are injury-prone. There’s some talent to work with in the mid-rounds, but it’s obviously better to go with the high-end prospects.

Sanders might not be a long-term solution at the position; there’s no way to know that just yet. Still, this quarterback class is far from impressive, and he may give the team just enough to stay afloat before nabbing someone else in 2027.

All things considered, he might be the team’s best bet to have a franchise quarterback right now.

Browns Nation