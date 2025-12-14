Browns Rookie Will Be Key Factor In Game Versus Bears Today

The Cleveland Browns have nothing to lose on Sunday. If they win, their rookies will continue to develop strong winning habits and build team morale. If they lose, they will get a valuable draft pick.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will rely heavily on the rookies again on Sunday. That has been the case all year long, but given the context, that might be even more important this time around.

As pointed out by Mac Blank on X, the Browns will need to rely heavily on Quinshon Judkins. The weather will be quite cold, Dylan Sampson is out with an injury, and the Chicago Bears’ defense is giving up 5.1 yards per carry, as well as 134.8 rushing yards per game in the past five weeks.

-Bad weather

-Dylan Sampson is out

-Bears defense has a 5.1ypc avg

-CHI given up 134.8 rush yards per game the past 5 weeks The #Browns need a Quinshon Judkins game BADLY

pic.twitter.com/kGdPLbmoMO — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 14, 2025

Judkins has already shown what he’s capable of when given enough opportunities. Also, even though Shedeur Sanders isn’t likely to attempt many passes in the freezing cold, he’s shown a willingness to sling the football down the field, so that should open up plenty of running lanes for Judkins to do his thing on Sunday.

The rookie out of Ohio State has showcased his explosiveness and shiftiness this season. He’s a big play waiting to happen on every carry, and his ability to shake off defenders, turn the corner, and take off is the best we’ve seen among rookie running backs.

It won’t be easy, but the Browns’ best chance to pull off the upset will come with their rookie running back.

