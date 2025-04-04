Insider Says Someone In Browns Building ‘Really Likes’ 1 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping to add some top-tier prospects to their roster to be more competitive in 2025 and beyond.

This team has reportedly been interested in several of the top prospects throughout the pre-draft process, leaving fans in the dark as to what they’ll do on draft night.

While they could go after a quarterback in the first round, there has been growing traction for the Browns to take either edge-rusher Abdul Carter or WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Both players could give them an instant boost at much-needed positions, and there are a few quarterback prospects the Browns could take later in the draft that are intriguing, potentially providing great value for this team.

Analyst Tony Grossi mentioned as much in a recent segment of ESPN Cleveland, noting that the Browns could take Hunter in the first round, a running back like TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, and still use a late second-round or early third-round pick on Jalen Milroe.

“Somebody in that building really likes Jalen Milroe,” Grossi said.

Milroe has his ups and downs at Alabama, but many people believe he could be efficient and effective at the NFL level, which is why he could make sense for the Browns.

In this scenario that Grossi laid out, the Browns would not only find an intriguing QB prospect, but they’d get two other offensive weapons that they have been lacking over the past few seasons.

Hunter could be used on either side of the ball, and Henderson is one of the most highly-touted backs in the class, so he could give them a boost in the backfield as well.

