Friday, April 4, 2025
Colin Cowherd Warns Browns About Drafting 1 QB Prospect

Andrew Elmquist
By
Colin Cowherd Warns Browns About Drafting 1 QB Prospect
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

 

Everyone in the sports world seems to have an opinion on who the Cleveland Browns’ next starting quarterback should be.

From drafting someone with the No. 2 overall pick to adding a marquee free agent to somewhere in between, there are a lot of opinions floating around.

Any one of these could be a viable option for the Browns, but it remains to be seen who they’ll pursue, and how it’ll work out in the end.

Colin Cowherd has been very active in this conversation, as he is about a lot of NFL topics, and he has a strong opinion about Shedeur Sanders, someone the Browns have been rumored to be interested in.

Cowherd talked at length about Sanders in a recent segment of his podcast, giving an honest take about what could happen if they draft him.

“Here’s the thing about Shedeur Sanders. If you’re Cleveland, if you draft him, he is, at best, the third-best quarterback in that division. He’ll never be as good as Burrow. He’s not that kind of prospect, and he’s not Lamar Jackson. If the Steelers hit on the quarterback in the next two years, he could be four. He’s not an exceptional athlete, not an exceptional arm,” Cowherd said.

He noted that Sanders doesn’t give the Browns the kind of upside that they might be looking for in the future, especially with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow still in the division.

Sanders’ name has carried a lot of weight in the pre-draft process given how dynamic an athlete his father was in the league, but it will be interesting to see how he performs, either on the Browns or another team.

Sanders did play well at the collegiate level, showcasing his skills at Jackson State and Colorado, but the NFL is an entirely different beast.

The jury is out on him as a prospect, but if Cowherd’s feelings are echoed by teams like the Browns, they could pass on him and look at another position when they’re on the clock at No. 2.

