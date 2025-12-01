Shedeur Sanders Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Titans Matchup

Despite the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns will continue to start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. He did a solid job in the first half before not being that involved in the offense in the second half of the loss.

Sanders will now square off with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward.

When asked about that upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the Colorado product had a clear message.

“I remember when I wasn’t playing. I never forget that feeling. I try my best to not let that happen again. I know we let a lot of people down, but we’ll be ready to go next week,” Sanders said.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders on starting next week against the #Titans: pic.twitter.com/vhtmOEGAlU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 30, 2025

Sanders, Ward Set For Long-Awaited Rookie Duel

Shedeur and Ward were tangled up for the whole pre-draft process. Most people thought Sanders was going to be the second quarterback off the board in this class, while Ward was, to most, the consensus No. 1 selection. The Miami product ultimately took his talents to the Tennessee Titans, while Sanders wound up shockingly falling to the No. 144 spot and the fifth round in what may go down as the biggest draft slide in NFL history.

Many NFL fans will tune in to watch these two young quarterbacks go against each other for the first time ever. It will probably be the highest-rated Browns-Titans game in a long time.

Sanders hasn’t looked like a long-term answer at the position, but he’s certainly been better than his predecessor. Through three games (2 starts), he’s up to 405 passing yards with two touchdowns and two picks.

He’s also been sacked six times and has completed just 50.8 percent of his passes. It’s not ideal, but it might all be a part of the learning process for a rookie quarterback.

