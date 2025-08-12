Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Insider Shares Big Update About Shedeur Sanders’ Practice Reps

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth chart remains the same for now.

Then again, that doesn’t mean the breakdown of practice reps will be the same.

According to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, Shedeur Sanders got the most reps of any of the quarterbacks on Monday.

In five total sets of team drills, he alternated with the 2s and 3s with Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns have yet to announce a plan for their starters in the second preseason game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that he would most likely name the starter for Week 1 of the regular season after the joint practices and game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As things stand, it’s hard to believe it won’t be Joe Flacco, who, barring an injury, should stay atop the depth chart, at least to open the season.

Kenny Pickett has missed some important weeks with a hamstring injury, and though he’s still listed as QB2, some believe the injury may have sealed his fate and made him expendable.

Gabriel has also missed some time, but he’s back at practice, and the Browns will want to see where he’s at in his development and also give him an opportunity to make a case for himself.

Sanders had an impressive preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, looking in control of the offense and unbothered by the pressure, and though he’s still at the bottom of the depth chart, it looks like he’s earned more opportunities to showcase his skills.

Browns Nation