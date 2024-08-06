Insider Shares His Thoughts On Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade

After a somewhat drama-free and quiet offseason, the Cleveland Browns fans woke up this morning with their world turned upside down.

Late last night, a report out of San Francisco detailed that both the Browns and Patriots have the framework of a trade deal completed for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and the 49ers’ front office had put the ball in the athlete’s hands in terms of finalizing a contract with those teams.

Veteran San Francisco insider Michael Silver believes the 49ers seek at least a second-round draft pick in return for Aiyuk along with a veteran wide receiver.

Silver took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the potential deal, suggesting that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan would have a preference on which deal he would like to see for Aiyuk.

“In a vacuum, I feel like Kyle Shanahan would rather have (New England wide receiver) Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots’ (second-round draft pick) than Amari Cooper and the Browns’ 2,” Silver said on the social media platform.

The Browns would need to move Copper and his increased salary for this season to be under the NFL salary cap, insider Mary Kay Cabot wrote earlier this week.

Cooper recently finalized a restructured contract agreement with the Browns, guaranteeing more than $18 million in compensation this season and up to $5 million in incentives for the wide receiver.

At 30, Cooper is one year older than Bourne.

However, the Patriots receiver spent the first four seasons of his career with San Francisco, departing after the 2020 season.

