Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Insider Reveals Browns Have ‘Framework’ Completed For Brandon Aiyuk Trade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

This offseason, the NFL’s wide receiver market was reset as athletes inked deals significantly above the previous values thanks to an increase in revenue to share.

While the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million contract set the standard in the market, others have signed for over $20 million per year in average salary.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sought such a deal as he plays in the last year of his initial contract, yet the NFC West team reportedly is not willing to meet those demands.

After Aiyuk requested a trade earlier this offseason, the 49ers reportedly said no deal would occur to meet those demands.

Now, insider Matt Maiocco from NBC Sports reported on Twitter late Monday night that the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots have the framework of a trade completed, and the team is allowing Aiyuk to decide if he will accept either team’s contract terms.

Rumors have long suggested the 49ers sought significant value in return for Aiyuk, and the article Maiocco wrote suggested two other suitors – the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers – took their franchises out of the mix due to those demands.

The insider noted that Aiyuk was granted permission to negotiate deals with the Browns and the Patriots as part of the possible deal as neither the wide receiver has not had substantial discussions about a contract extension with San Francisco “for months,” according to Maiocco.

Maiocco believes the package would include “a veteran wide receiver and a package of draft picks from the Browns or the Patriots.”

NEXT:  Analyst 'Don't See' Browns Being Interested In Brandon Aiyuk
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

