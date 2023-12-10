Insider Shares Latest Trevor Lawrence Update For Browns Game

In a shocking turn of events, there’s a chance that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be able to start in Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence, who suffered an ankle injury last week in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals, is reportedly pushing hard to be ready to go against the Browns (via Ian Rapoport on Twitter).

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, dealing with a high-ankle sprain, is feeling better than expected, sources say. He's still a game-time decision and will be evaluated by the medical staff this morning. But he's pushing to go, and the belief is Lawrence makes it happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2023

If Lawrence is able to make the start, it would be a huge boost for the Jaguars, who ended up losing to the Bengals in overtime following Lawrence’s departure.

It would also be a huge surprise based on how bad the injury looked in real-time, as well as Lawrence’s reaction to it.

If he’s unable to go, the Jaguars would likely turn to backup C.J. Beathard, who finished off last week’s game.

While he’s certainly no Lawrence, Beathard performed admirably coming in as a backup in the fourth quarter and overtime and went 9-of-10 for 63 yards while running the ball once for seven yards

Should Lawrence be out for the game, it will be a battle of the backups, as the Browns are now onto their fourth quarterback of the season following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

While Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t yet named a starter for Sunay’s game, it will most likely be recently signed veteran Joe Flacco.

Otherwise, they will turn back to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had his spot taken by Flacco after suffering a concussion against the Denver Broncos earlier this season.

However, it appears that both teams will be making game-time decisions at the quarterback position.