Insider Shares Prediction For Greg Newsome’s Future In Cleveland

The Browns shut down rumors that Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II would be traded this offseason, picking up the fifth-year option of the player’s rookie contract Tuesday.

However, one insider believes that next year’s $13.3 million guaranteed option that the Browns exercised will not be the contract Newsome plays under in 2025.

Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on “The Daily Grossi” Podcast hours after the deal was announced, suggesting the team would work out a new contract with Newsome sometime before the start of the 2025 season.

“More than likely, if things go well for the Browns and Greg Newsome this year, he’ll get a new deal,” Grossi said.

The reason Newsome’s second contract is important would be to reduce the salary cap hit for the team.

Cleveland could restructure the deal to be more team-friendly, paying Newsome a reduced rate in 2025 to give the Browns funds needed to sign additional teammates not under contract next season.

Newsome’s play on the field this season will determine how long the Browns will be willing to make his next deal.

Grossi said that the team was in no rush to sign a second contract, meaning that it would be unlikely to see Cleveland ink a new contract with Newsome before the end of the 2024 season.

Although rumors persisted that Browns GM Andrew Berry would look to move Newsome before or during the 2024 NFL Draft, Grossi thought that Cleveland did not field any serious offers for his services.

Grossi noted that picking up the fifth-year option was expected after Berry consistently praised Newsome throughout the entire offseason.

