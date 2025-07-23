Insider Shares ‘Uncomfortable Truth’ About Quinshon Judkins

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins was positioned as the centerpiece of their revamped running game, a powerful back who seemed destined to fill a crucial role.

The organization had mapped out a strategy that placed significant faith in the young runner’s ability to anchor their ground attack.

Those plans took a dramatic turn on July 12.

Just as training camp preparations intensified, Judkins found himself facing serious legal trouble.

The arrest in Fort Lauderdale on charges of domestic violence sent shockwaves through the organization.

Team insider Mary Kay Cabot addressed the difficult reality Cleveland now faces with their prized draft selection.

“I mean [Quinshon Judkins] is the heir apparent to Nick Chubb. So there is a business component to this. If this were a sixth round pick, chances are they would not be giving him this second opportunity or the leash would be extremely short after that,” Cabot acknowledged the uncomfortable truth.

The allegations paint a troubling picture.

With Nick Chubb now playing in Houston, the Browns had counted on Judkins to provide stability and production in their backfield.

Jerome Ford, who accumulated 565 rushing yards last season, appears ready to step back into a leading role.

Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson from Tennessee may also see expanded opportunities given his speed and potential.

Beyond the immediate roster implications, Cleveland confronts larger questions about organizational values and culture.

The Browns must weigh Judkins’ undeniable talent against the severity of the allegations while determining what standards they want to uphold moving forward.

