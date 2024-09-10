Insider ‘Shocked’ By Deshaun Watson’s Performance

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the talk of the town, but not in a good way.

After Cleveland opened the season with a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Watson has been on the receiving end of the conversation as his play was bad on Sunday during the season opener.

His poor performance was surprising, to say the least.

That’s how Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot described it on Tuesday during her appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“I was shocked, actually, because I really did believe that with the new scheme tailored to Deshaun Watson, with him looking pretty good in these practices for the most part in terms of where the ball was going, I thought that it would look better than this,” Cabot said (via X).

The Browns had significant time to game plan how to beat the Cowboys and to get Watson started off on the right foot, Cabot noted.

Despite the time, the Cowboys were the more prepared team as Dallas defensive coordinator – and former Minnesota Vikings head coach – Mike Zimmer outmaneuvered the Browns’ coaching staff.

Zimmer’s game plan moved linebacker Micah Parsons around the field, giving a player who felt he was slighted after his monstrous performance last season an opportunity to wreak havoc in Cleveland’s backfield.

The Cowboys’ defense made a statement with their excellent play, Cabot said.

Cleveland will attempt to right the ship this week as the team travels to Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

