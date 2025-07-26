Insider Shuts Down Big Concern About Mason Graham

There has been so much focus on the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback battle, and Quinshon Judkins’ off-field issues, that somehow the No. 5 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has flown under the radar.

Mason Graham didn’t make the best first impression during rookie minicamp, which raised doubts about what kind of shape he was in, but one insider recently shut down a big concern on that front.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Graham has slimmed down since those early offseason workouts.

“Everyone can rest easy knowing the reason Graham threw up back then wasn’t from being out of shape. In fact, he’s slimmed down even more heading into training camp and is down to 292 pounds after coming into Cleveland around 305. The weight range he expects to stay in come the season is roughly 295-300 pounds,” Cabot wrote.

That’s on the lighter side for an NFL defensive tackle, and being under 300 pounds could sound concerning initially, but Graham is going to be tasked with shooting gaps and pressuring the quarterback and won’t be used as simply a run stopper, so it could benefit him to play on the lighter side.

Graham may not be getting a lot of attention, but once the games start, he will hopefully be establishing himself as the defense’s new anchor for the next decade.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 9 Players On Friday