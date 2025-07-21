Insider Shuts Down Concerns About Browns’ RB Room

The Cleveland Browns are facing some major concerns right now.

Quinshon Judkins’ recent arrest could lead to an NFL suspension, and he could be banned for six games or more on the sidelines, regardless of how the legal process plays out.

That’s far from ideal for a rookie season, especially considering that the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft was projected to be the Browns’ primary running back this season.

As much as it could be a serious blow to the running game, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns should be just fine.

“Even if Judkins is suspended for five or six games, I still think the Browns will have a decent running game in his absence. Jerome Ford had a couple of nice games down the stretch, and will play with a renewed vigor this season now that he’s been essentially relegated to a backup spot. Fourth-round running back Dylan Sampson should also bring some excitement and home-run ability to the spot. Besides, the Browns have gone back to their comfort zone in the blocking schemes under coach Mike Bloomgren, and they’re also healthier on the offensive line,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, plenty of what the running game can do will also depend on the game script.

The Browns can’t afford to fall behind, and they can’t give up time of possession.

The team will have to endure a brutal schedule to begin the season, and they will need to try to slow down the pace of the game with long series on the ground.

They will also have to hold their own on defense.

Chances are that the Browns won’t win many blowouts.

The team still needs to figure out its quarterback situation, and that will also obviously impact what they can do on the ground.

But from a personnel perspective, they should be able to run the ball, even if their projected starter isn’t on the field.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Browns' QB Order For Training Camp