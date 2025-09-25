Insider Suggests Browns QB Change Could Be Near

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record and mounting questions about their offensive struggles.

Despite the defensive dominance, the team’s slow-paced offense has failed to find a consistent rhythm, particularly at the quarterback position, where concerns continue to grow.

Joe Flacco maintains his grip on the starting role, but his margin for error has shrunk considerably.

The veteran quarterback faces increasing scrutiny as Cleveland searches for the spark that could unlock their offensive capabilities.

ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Grossi revealed that discussions about a potential quarterback change are already taking place within the organization.

“I think a bad half can still result in a change. He’s on a short leash, but they’re hoping they don’t have to pull that leash. It’s amazing how this is game-to-game right now. I think Flacco is aware it’s that close. He’s got to put that out of his mind,” Grossi said.

"I think a bad half can still result in a change," – @TonyGrossi's explains that Joe Flacco is still on a short leash as the starting QB. Should the Browns be considering a QB change right now? pic.twitter.com/TtkGBxgdw0 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 24, 2025

Rookie Dillon Gabriel waits behind Flacco, applying steady pressure through his daily preparation and practice performances.

The coaching staff reportedly almost made the switch before Week 3 against Green Bay but decided to stick with their veteran starter.

Flacco’s limited mobility and occasional turnovers remain primary concerns for an offense desperate to establish an identity.

Gabriel showed promising flashes during preseason and training camp, displaying playmaking ability that has excited coaches and teammates alike.

The rookie remains largely untested in meaningful regular-season action, creating a delicate balance between patience and urgency for Cleveland’s decision-makers.

Flacco’s immediate future likely depends on ball security and avoiding costly mistakes that could accelerate a transition.

NEXT:

Dan Campbell Has Eye-Opening Take On Browns