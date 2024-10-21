Insider Teases 1 Former Browns QB Is Available

The Cleveland Browns officially have an opening on their team’s roster now that quarterback Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles was confirmed by Monday’s MRI.

Cleveland currently has two quarterbacks – Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston – on the roster, but most teams will have a third quarterback either on the practice squad or their 53-man roster as an emergency.

The Browns have limited options for a backup without giving up draft capital that could be extremely valuable for the team in 2025, especially if the franchise cannot snap out of their offensive doldrums and qualifies for a high draft position.

Browns insider Tony Grossi named one option on X Monday afternoon, suggesting the team may retreat toward familiar ground by signing one quarterback who is currently not signed by another franchise.

“Yes, P.J. Walker is available as a Browns QB option,” Grossi said, adding, “He was released by Seahawks shortly after Browns concluded preseason in Seattle.”

For those asking — i.e. @TheOGPAW — yes, P.J. Walker is available as a Browns QB option. He was released by Seahawks shortly after Browns concluded preseason in Seattle. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 21, 2024

Walker played for the Browns during the 2023 NFL season, starting two of his six appearances during the last year.

In his six contests, Walker finished with a 48.6 completion rate, 674 passing yards, and one touchdown against five interceptions.

Walker also had 13 rushing attempts for 30 yards and three rushing first downs last season.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback played his college football at Temple University and garnered his first NFL action during the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers.

In his four-year career, Walker has started nine contests, earning a 5-4 record.

The quarterback has played in 21 games total, completing 54.6 percent of his passes for 2,135 yards and six touchdowns against 16 interceptions.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Has Concerning Stats In Last 3 Games