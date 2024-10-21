Jerry Jeudy Has Concerning Stats In Last 3 Games

The Cleveland Browns made a big move this offseason.

Trading for Jerry Jeudy gave them another potential top-tier wide receiver to replace Amari Cooper, and the early returns were encouraging.

The past couple of weeks, however, left plenty to be desired.

As pointed out by More For You Cleveland on X, he’s logged just three catches on 11 targets for 69 yards.

Jerry Jeudy's last 3 games: – 11 targets

– 3 catches

– 69 yards pic.twitter.com/qGXoKDQg6w — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 21, 2024

Notably, trading for him made plenty of sense.

He was a former first-round draft pick with a high upside, and he’s still young.

Clearly, he needed a change of scenery from Denver.

Then again, signing him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension before he played a single snap for the team was a rather questionable decision.

Jeudy had been underwhelming in his time with the Denver Broncos.

He grew up idolizing Amari Cooper, and some thought that he would be highly motivated and inspired by having an opportunity to play by his side.

Now, with Cooper gone, he’s expected to slide in as the team’s go-to guy in the passing game.

Granted, the Browns have struggled mightily on offense as a whole, and Deshaun Watson wasn’t playing his best football by any means.

But the team is now tied to him through the 2027 season, and his contract looks like a potentially bad transaction by Browns GM Andrew Berry.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson