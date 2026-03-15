Insider Throws Cold Water On Browns Rumor

The Cleveland Browns needed to find some clarity at the quarterback position in 2025, and despite beginning the year with five potential starting QBs on the roster, they are still heading into the 2026 draft with a massive question mark under center. Shedeur Sanders has the inside track for the starting gig, Deshaun Watson is still lingering, Dillon Gabriel appears to still be in the mix, and a rookie could be coming soon as well to further complicate things.

Because of the uncertainty, plenty of free agents and trade candidates have been linked to the Browns, including Indianapolis Colts backup Anthony Richardson. Richardson has clearly fallen out of favor in Indy as the team has firmly committed to Daniel Jones, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a fresh start elsewhere.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote an article shutting down the rumors linking Richardson to the Browns.

“As for the Browns, they’re not trading for Richardson, despite widespread rumors during the first week of free agency that they’d pursue him, sources say. It’s never been a serious consideration for them, although they usually do their due diligence on available veterans to see if it’s a fit,” Cabot wrote.

Cabot also noted how the Browns were repeatedly linked to free-agent QB Malik Willis, who signed with the Miami Dolphins shortly after free agency opened. Richardson would be a sensible pivot if the Browns really wanted Willis, but it’s best to look elsewhere.

The Browns need answers at quarterback, not more questions. Richardson is as freakish an athlete as the league has ever seen at QB and is still just 23 years old, but he remains a project.

Everyone knew he was a project when he was drafted, but the Colts started him right away, and three years later he has regressed and gone through a ton of injuries. Wherever he goes, he needs to sit behind a veteran on a good team so he can learn the ropes for a year or two.

The Browns are not that team. A new quarterback may still be in the cards, but it’s not going to be Richardson.

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Analyst Links Browns To Big Trade Idea