Jim Schwartz Speaks Out About Ravens’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will renew their heated rivalry Sunday when Baltimore celebrates its 30th anniversary during their home opener.

The milestone brings back painful memories for Browns fans, who view the Ravens’ existence as a direct result of their franchise’s controversial relocation in 1996.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz understands the emotional weight surrounding this matchup.

However, he wants his players focused on football rather than getting distracted by the historical significance of the occasion.

“Let me defer those comments for another time, because that’s not going to matter to anybody on the field. It’s not going to matter to our team or their team. You know, people celebrate different things and different timing and everything else, but we’ll keep the focus on the field and the players that are actually going to be playing, not ghosts from 30 years ago,” Schwartz told reporters.

Schwartz served as a Browns personnel scout from 1993 until the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1996.

He then followed the organization to Baltimore, where he joined the Ravens as a defensive coach.

The rivalry stems from one of the NFL’s most controversial franchise relocations.

When Cleveland owner Art Modell moved the Browns to Baltimore in 1996, it sparked legal battles and lasting resentment throughout Ohio.

The NFL eventually awarded Cleveland an expansion franchise in 1999, but the damage was done.

Since the Browns returned as an expansion team, these AFC North rivals have battled twice each season.

The Ravens built a championship legacy in Baltimore with multiple Super Bowl titles, a success that many Cleveland fans view as stolen from their city.

Baltimore’s anniversary celebration feels tone-deaf to Browns fans who still associate the Ravens’ achievements with their own franchise’s painful history.

