Insider Updates Browns’ 2025 Draft Capital

With a 2-7 record, the Cleveland Browns are tied with several teams in the NFL with the worst record through nine weeks.

Cleveland is closer to a top 10 NFL Draft pick in 2025 than making this year’s postseason, a fact that makes Cleveland an active seller today as the trade deadline approaches.

The Browns have already made one trade on Tuesday, shipping defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Detroit for the Lions’ 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 sixth-rounder.

While the team could still make a move, Cleveland has increased its 2025 draft capital again with their second significant move during this season.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared on X what draft picks Cleveland currently possesses after making the Smith deal earlier today.

Current Browns 2025 draft picks: 🏈Their own selections in Rounds 1-4, 6.

🏈Buffalo’s pick in Round 3.

🏈Detroit’s pick in Round 5,

🏈Chicago’s pick in Round 6.

🏈Minnesota’s pick in Round 6. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 5, 2024

Grossi noted that the Browns have their first-round selection for the first time since 2021 after Cleveland dealt their first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 (and other draft picks) to Houston for Deshaun Watson two years ago.

In addition to their first-round pick, the Browns also own the rights to their selections in the second, third, fourth, and sixth rounds.

Cleveland now has the Buffalo Bills’ draft pick in round three next year to go along with the Detroit Lions’ fifth-round selection, the Chicago Bears’ sixth-round choice, and the Minnesota Vikings’ sixth-round pick.

The Browns need to secure talent in those picks to help as rookies have their salaries capped, a way for the team to offset the salary cap restrictions that Watson’s contract has on Cleveland’s cap in 2025 and 2026.

