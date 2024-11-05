Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Adam Schefter Hints That The Browns May Not Be Done Trading

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have once again made a big move off the field.

After trading away star wide receiver Amari Cooper in October, the Browns made yet another move on Tuesday by shipping defensive end Za’Darius Smith to Detroit.

With the NFL trade deadline looming, is this the final deal that Cleveland will make in 2024?

NFL insider Adam Schefter is not convinced it is.

On the “Unsportsmanlike” show today, Schefter hinted that the Browns could still be active in the final hours of the trade deadline.

“The Browns, that’s a good question,” Schefter said, adding, ” I think that they’ve been open on some other people. I think anything’s possible, but I don’t have an exact answer for you to know.”

Cleveland looks to be a team eyeing a rebuild as the team currently has a 2-7 record this season.

The Browns have acquired additional draft picks with both of these trades, giving the Browns nine draft picks already for the 2025 process.

One issue the Browns are attempting to navigate is the salary cap burden that injured quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract has in 2025.

The Browns have restructured his deal multiple times, kicking the burden of the salary cap hit down the road should the team want to acquire an expensive talent.

With those final two years now coming due, the Browns will need to stock their roster with low-cost draft picks that can have an impact on the team.

The Browns will enjoy a bye week before returning to the field on November 17 to face the New Orleans Saints.

Browns Nation