Insider Believes Browns Will Have Interest In Ohio State QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback search has taken an interesting turn, with Ohio State’s Will Howard emerging as a potential hometown hero.

For many Buckeyes fans who also support the Browns, the prospect of Howard donning the orange and brown has sparked genuine excitement.

The idea of watching their star quarterback grow into Cleveland’s franchise leader has captured local imaginations, despite Howard’s pre-College Football Playoff (CFP) projections placing him as a Day 3 draft pick.

Browns insider Tony Grossi recently shed light on the team’s potential interest in Howard.

According to Grossi, while Howard has been flying under the radar, there’s a good reason for the silence – he opted out of the Senior Bowl to decompress after his remarkable CFP championship run.

“Howard declined his invitation to the Senior Bowl and has been decompressing following his magnificent run to the CFP championship. I would expect talk about him to pick up at the Combine. He belongs in the quarterback conversation, for sure,” Grossi said.

Howard’s draft stock soared during the inaugural College Football Playoff, where he put on a masterclass in quarterbacking.

Beyond that, Howard showcased his NFL readiness with some of the most impressive throws of his collegiate career.

While the Browns might explore veteran options in free agency, Howard presents an intriguing long-term solution.

The real intrigue lies in Cleveland’s behind-the-scenes evaluation of the Ohio State standout.

As the NFL Combine approaches, Howard’s name could become increasingly prominent in the Browns’ quarterback discussions.

NEXT:

Browns Named As 'Worst Fit' For Draft Prospect