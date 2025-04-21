Insider Urges Browns To Draft Intriguing QB Prospect In Second Round

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing and unpredictable teams heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as they have ten picks and a ton of needs on both sides of the ball.

One of the most glaring needs is at quarterback, where fans are currently looking at a potential competition between Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco to be the Week 1 starter, though if things go according to one insider’s desires, there will be another intriguing addition to that mix if the Browns take the quarterback he wants atop the second round.

While speaking on The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland on Monday, Tony Grossi spoke highly of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and said he would take him over any other quarterback in the second round.

“One thing I always said about Shedeur Sanders [is] he’s the toughest guy out there; [Jalen] Milroe’s just as tough,” Grossi said. “I think the Browns have set it up that they realize all these shortcomings, and that’s why they have [Joe] Flacco and a younger veteran like [Kenny] Pickett. I would take this guy over any quarterback in the second round.”

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns have set it up perfectly to bring in Jalen Milroe with pick No. 33… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/4fZOzgmG63 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2025

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Browns will select a quarterback at some point in this draft, and with Cam Ward likely off the board and Shedeur Sanders’ stock falling, Cleveland could have their pick of the litter given how few teams around the league appear to be clamoring to select a quarterback high in this draft.

The New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints are the only teams being thrown around in rumor mills as other squads who could potentially take a quarterback in the first round, or even in the second round.

Milroe should be available at No. 33, and Browns fans might want to start warming up to the idea of him coming in as the next franchise QB.

