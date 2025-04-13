Insider Urges Browns To Draft ‘Reliable’ WR Prospect

Even after signing Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns still need a quarterback in the worst way.

However, you can’t add a generational talent if there isn’t one available.

That’s why most fans wouldn’t be upset if the Browns were to take two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft instead of a quarterback.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, this shouldn’t even be a debate.

In his latest column, he gushed about Hunter’s reliability as a pass-catcher and urged the Browns to draft him.

“Most fans know Hunter is fast and extremely athletic. That’s a given. But how about this? He caught 96 passes last season, including 15 for TDs. Guess how many passes he dropped? Three. That’s right … 96 receptions … three drops. That stat screams ‘reliable.’ Part of the reason Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had such a super season is having Hunter as his prime receiving target. Sanders had to simply get the ball near the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hunter. The receiver would find different ways to make a catch,” Pluto wrote.

Hunter made Sanders look good for most of their collegiate careers.

The receiver made a habit of beating opposing defensive backs with his elite ball skills, impressive catch radius and unmatched ability to make adjustments mid-air.

He’s one of the most polished prospects in a while, and though he doesn’t always run the best routes, he makes up for that with his athleticism and secure hands.

Hunter wants to play on both sides of the ball, and the Browns should give him a chance to do so now and then.

But as good as he is as a defensive back, opposing teams can simply choose not to test him and not throw the ball his way.

On offense, it would be much more difficult to contain him.

The Browns can get a generational talent with their first-round selection, and it shouldn’t require that much thought.

