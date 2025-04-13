Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter On Defense

According to most reports, the Cleveland Browns are strongly considering taking Travis Hunter with their No. 2 pick.

The Colorado standout is the top prospect at both wide receiver and defensive back in this class.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on how the Browns could potentially use him on defense.

“It would be up to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to map out Hunter’s defensive role if he is drafted by the Browns. Keep in mind, also, that Hunter’s proportion of snaps on offense and defense could change over the course of his career,” Grossi wrote. “What about opening up a spot for Hunter to break in at nickel back as a rookie?”

Some scouts claim that Hunter is better suited to play cornerback because of his elite ball skills, which are quite rare at the position.

Nevertheless, even if the Browns intend to deploy him on both sides of the field, they might need him more on offense at this point in his career.

That could change in 2026 when Martin Emerson and Greg Newsome II become free agents, and Hunter already has one year of experience under his belt.

Hunter has repeatedly stated that he wishes to play every single snap as a pro, and while that seems almost unfathomable, he can clearly make an impact on both sides of the field.

He’s so talented that he’s drawing consideration to be taken ahead of a quarterback, even though the team’s most pressing need is at that position.

Anything can happen from now until the day of the NFL Draft, but for now, it seems like Hunter could be just weeks away from being a Brown.

