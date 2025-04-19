Browns Nation

Saturday, April 19, 2025
Insider Urges Browns To ‘Gamble’ On 1 QB Prospect

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

 

Despite coming off a dismal 3-14 season and needing quarterback help, the Cleveland Browns might bypass the position entirely in the first round.

The prevailing sentiment suggests that none of the available quarterbacks in this year’s class truly have franchise cornerstone potential.

Should Cleveland follow the external predictions and select Travis Hunter, they’ll face an interesting situation with the remaining quarterback prospects.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently proposed an intriguing alternative, suggesting the Browns should take a gamble on Alabama’s dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“Drafting Milroe would be a bet on traits — one trait, in particular. If nothing else, he’s a player they could use almost immediately in a Taysom Hill-type of role while they wait to see if they can eventually hand him the reins. If they’re going to pass on Sanders and try to unearth a hidden gem, Milroe offers the biggest risk of missing, but could also shine the brightest if someone can harness his best abilities,” Labbe said.

Milroe stands as perhaps the draft’s most divisive quarterback prospect. The Alabama signal-caller appeared in 38 collegiate games with starting duties over the past two seasons.

At just 22 years old, he stunned scouts by clocking an unofficial 4.37 in the 40-yard dash during his pro day.

His combination of exceptional speed and arm strength has generated significant attention, though not without concerns.

Despite the obvious appeal, there exists a clear threshold regarding draft capital investment.

Moving back into the first round specifically for Milroe could represent an excessive gamble.

Sacrificing next year’s first-round selection or multiple Day 2 picks would constitute a substantial risk.

The equation changes considerably depending on their evaluation of other quarterback prospects.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation