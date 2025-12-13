Insider Urges Browns To Keep QB Options Open In 2026 Draft

All season long, Cleveland Browns fans have been wondering if their team will look for a quarterback in the upcoming draft. The questions about that have only increased since Shedeur Sanders started a few weeks ago.

Sanders has impressed many, although he clearly has room to grow.

But according to Jeff Howe at The Athletic, that doesn’t mean the Browns should give up their quest to find a new QB in the draft.

“Sanders is off to a nice start, and Kevin Stefanski and the staff deserve credit for bringing him along at an appropriate pace. His first start against the Raiders was about making a quick read and then either scrambling to extend the play or checking it down, which was a perfect strategy under the circumstances. They’re adding a little more each week. At minimum, Sanders has played himself into the competition in 2026. But regardless of what happens over the next month, if the Browns are in a position to draft a QB they like better, they should do it,” Howe wrote.

That’s a tough reality for Browns fans who were hoping to see Sanders as the starting QB next year. Although there is still a chance that he holds onto that coveted role, there is also the possibility that Cleveland seeks a promising rookie.

Perhaps Sanders could be the starting quarterback next year, with an incoming rookie playing backup. Of course, with the looming return of Deshaun Watson, that seems less likely.

Therefore, the idea of the Browns going for a quarterback in the draft means that Sanders’ future with the team is still very much up in the air.

It feels like people will be wondering what Cleveland will do all the way until draft day.

NEXT:

Deion Sanders Surprises Shedeur With Cleveland Home Visit