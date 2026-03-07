Insider Urges Browns To Pursue Veteran QB In Free Agency

Last season was full of drama for the Cleveland Browns and their rotating cast of quarterbacks. The offseason is still young, but it’s already been full of plenty of fireworks, too. With free agency about to start, there are still a ton of people scratching their heads over who will be Cleveland’s starting QB in 2026.

On the latest episode of Orange and Brown Talk, Dan Labbe said the Browns’ most promising option is to target Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers.

Willis’ name has floated around the Browns for weeks now, and Labbe believes he is their “best path forward.”

“I would throw a deal in front of Malik Willis and just see if you could entice him to come here. I, I think that might be your best path forward at quarterback,” Labbe added.

Labbe isn’t alone, because there are plenty of others who feel now is the time to go after Willis. He started his career by struggling with the Tennessee Titans, but found his footing with Green Bay. He became a reliable backup for the last two years and has thrown for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

There are some who feel that Willis is an up-and-coming star, and he will be too expensive for the Browns within the next few years. If they want him, they will have to move now.

But even if they do get active this offseason, Willis could still be too pricey for Cleveland. He could earn around $30 million or more annually, which would be a huge hit to the Browns’ strained finances.

On top of that, Willis has the same agent as Deshaun Watson, who is attempting to make his comeback with the Browns next season. That complicates matters even more.

Although Willis has developed well in Green Bay, he still doesn’t have a plethora of experience. In fact, he has fewer starts during his four years than Shedeur Sanders had in his rookie season. People like what they have been seeing from him recently, but he still has more to prove before he’s viewed as truly reliable.

Labbe and others want the Browns to make a run at Willis right now because they believe he’s the ideal man for this team’s current problems.

But because of how much he’ll cost, that may not happen.

NEXT:

Insider Claims Trouble Is Brewing Between Myles Garrett, Browns