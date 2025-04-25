Browns Nation

Friday, April 25, 2025
Insider Urges Browns To Take 2 Positions With Day 2 Picks

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns surprised analysts by trading down, taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham after their mammoth trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland passed up opportunities to take a potential offensive star like Travis Hunter, the dual-threat prospect most analysts believed the team would take with the No. 2 pick.

Instead, the Browns orchestrated a trade with Jacksonville, adding a second-round selection from the Jaguars this year and a first-round pick in 2026 among the assets included in the package.

Cleveland’s decision to take a defensive player with their first-round pick was met with mixed reviews because the Browns had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season.

Browns insider Tony Grossi was among those who weren’t initially thrilled with the pick, noting how the offensive needs were pressing issues that needed to be addressed.

Grossi is now urging Cleveland to use their four Day 2 selections to address two specific offensive needs for the Browns.

“What I’d like to see them now with the extra pick they acquired from Jacksonville in the second round, added to their own pick in the second round, (is) stay there. Start beefing up the offense with those two picks. Be nice to see a quarterback and a running back on Friday evening,” Grossi said.

Cleveland has been linked to several quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of those players is off the table after the New York Giants traded up into the first round to take Ole Miss prospect Jaxson Dart.

Cleveland has several prospects to choose from, as only two quarterbacks were taken in the first round.

The Browns also have plenty of running back prospects remaining; only Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton were selected in the opening round.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation