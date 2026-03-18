Analyst Reveals Why Teams Could Target Joel Bitonio

When the season came to an end, the Cleveland Browns were on the verge of possibly losing several players to free agency. Now, weeks later, a few of them have gone to other teams, but there are questions about others.

The biggest current questions are about Joel Bitonio, a Browns legend who has played for the team for the last 12 years.

In a piece for PFF, Thomas Valentine wrote about why other teams should have a lot of interest in Bitonio, despite his age and years in the league.

“Like many free agents this offseason, Bitonio has spent his entire NFL career with one team: the Cleveland Browns. Bitonio hits free agency following 12 years in Cleveland, and though he won’t be classed as an elite guard anymore, he still has a lot to offer any NFL team looking to bolster their interior offensive line. Bitonio earned a 70.7 PFF grade in 2025, 21st among guards in the NFL, allowing two sacks and 31 pressures. His 75.7 PFF pass blocking grade was eighth at the position,” Valentine wrote.

Some people thought that Bitonio and the Browns were going to work out a new deal that would bring him back to the team. Cleveland’s front office even punted on an important void deadline, giving Bitonio more time.

But Bitonio hasn’t made a final ruling about his future. Without a new contract in Cleveland, a lot of people think he could be contemplating signing with a new team.

They wouldn’t have to sign a huge contract to get him, and he could be a low-cost, high-reward acquisition. He has lost a little bit with his age, which is totally understandable, but he could still be an impact player.

The Browns aren’t completely shutting down the idea of bringing Bitonio back, but they have made moves to fill the void left by him, which adds even more speculation about him moving on or retiring.

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Analyst Shares Concerns About Browns’ Roster