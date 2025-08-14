Kenny Pickett Reveals Injury Update

The Cleveland Browns’ four-man quarterback competition seems to get more confusing by the day, especially now that three of them are working through injuries.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel each have a hamstring issue, and Shedeur Sanders left practice with an oblique injury and won’t play in the upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pickett has made it back to the practice field and has done just about everything except take part in 11-on-11 drills, and he recently revealed how he’s doing.

“Feel like I’m really turning a corner this week,” Pickett said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Pickett and Joe Flacco are the top two candidates to win the starting quarterback job, and it isn’t helping that Pickett has missed time.

The Browns traded a fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Pickett this offseason and have been adamant that he would have every chance to compete to be the starter.

He is an ideal fit in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and the hope is that he can be the NFL’s next great QB redemption story, similar to Geno Smith, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

It’s great to hear that Pickett’s injury is no longer much of an issue, and though he didn’t give an exact timeline, it would appear that he’s getting close to seeing some preseason action.

That should help the Browns get a better idea of who is going to start in Week 1 of the regular season.

