Insider Warns Browns About Myles Garrett Situation

The Cleveland Browns have drawn a line in the sand about Myles Garrett.

They don’t intend to trade him, regardless of his desires.

However, that might not be the best idea.

At least, that’s how Dianna Russini feels.

Talking on ‘GoJo and Golic,’ she recalled the many times a situation like this has led to more problems:

“The Myles stuff is hard because Cleveland does not want to do this…But we’ve been covering this league forever, we know how this goes…You can’t make somebody happy. You can’t make someone just be there because then it causes all other sorts of problems,” she said.

.@DMRussini believes the Browns when they say they don't want to trade Myles Garrett. But will the situation reach a breaking point? "The Myles stuff is hard because Cleveland does not want to do this…But we've been covering this league forever, we know how this goes…You can't… pic.twitter.com/sjo5sUkHPh — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) March 6, 2025

Garrett has always been a class act, but his media tour during Super Bowl weekend rubbed plenty of people the wrong way.

Klutch Sports athletes usually go the extra mile to ensure they get what they want regardless of their contracts, situations, or portrayals; that’s just the way Rich Paul’s agency operates.

The Browns have had plenty of issues and unwanted drama throughout the years, and they definitely don’t need that kind of distraction.

Of course, losing a future first-ballot Hall of Famer is always a big blow, but that might also be the quickest way back to the top.

Garrett can land this team at least another first-round pick and maybe a couple of players, and while the financial burden of parting ways with him is also steep, they can’t afford to have a disruptive force in the locker room.

He’s done everything the right way to become a fan favorite and one of the most respected players in the league, but we’ve seen how quickly things can change in this league and how these situations tend to escalate when a player doesn’t get what he wants.

