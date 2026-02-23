Insider Warns Browns Against Repeating QB Room Mistake

The Cleveland Browns have spent the past several seasons searching for stability at quarterback. As the 2026 offseason unfolds, the organization once again finds itself evaluating its options under center. However, one insider is cautioning the Browns against repeating a mistake that created unnecessary chaos last year.

In a recent column, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com made it clear that the Browns cannot afford another wide-open quarterback competition heading into training camp.

“The Browns can’t afford to head into training camp with a four-way competition for the second straight season,” Cabot wrote. “They must try to identify their QB1 and QB2 in the offseason program and minicamp, and let those two battle it out at the most. If camp started today, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders would be competing for the starting job, but Todd Monken and Andrew Berry have both said they’ll also look outside for a QB.”

Last season, the Browns entered camp with four quarterbacks vying for the job. While competition can be healthy, too many moving pieces can slow development, divide practice reps, and prevent a clear offensive identity from forming. The result is often an offense that lacks rhythm and continuity once the regular season begins.

The mention of looking outside for another quarterback is interesting. Todd Monken and Andrew Berry have both acknowledged that they will explore additional options. That could mean a veteran free agent, a draft pick, or a trade candidate. However, bringing in more competition without narrowing the field early could recreate the same uncertainty Cabot is cautioning against.

Quarterback competitions often generate headlines and excitement. But sustained success usually comes from stability and structure.

The Browns do not need another crowded battle. They need answers.

