Explosive 2026 WR Prospect Drawing Buzz For Browns

The NFL Combine is just around the corner, and before fans know it, the 2026 NFL Draft will be upon us. Finding the next big thing is something every team is looking for at this time of year, and building for the present and future is especially pertinent for teams that have struggled in recent years.

The Cleveland Browns certainly find themselves in that camp, as their offense has dragged down a defense that, at times, has looked like one of the best in the league. With that in mind, fans are clamoring for the Browns to use at least one of their two first-round picks on a skill-position player, wanting this offense to get an influx of young talent.

One player who has consistently been brought up in the pre-draft process is Carnell Tate, who is widely viewed as the top wide receiver prospect in this class.

“Carnell Tate is one of the most impressive vertical threats in the 2026 NFL Draft,” NFL Draft files wrote.

Carnell Tate is one of the most impressive vertical threats in the 2026 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/i1rXO6q13u — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 20, 2026

They didn’t have a consistent receiver last season outside of Jerry Jeudy, and no matter who the Browns’ Week 1 quarterback is, they’ll need someone in the WR room to take pressure off of Jeudy. Tate could certainly provide that, and if his prospect profile translates to the NFL as well as people think it might, he could quickly become the WR1 in this offense.

Players like Tate don’t come around that often, and with NFL teams leaning so heavily on offensive players in recent drafts, especially receivers, the Browns can’t afford to wait until their second first-rounder to make a WR selection. If Tate is on the board at No. 6, the Browns would be wise to scoop him up. If he’s there and they don’t select him, they’re going to hear an earful from an already frustrated fanbase that wants this offense to take a few more steps in the right direction.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Already Have Their Franchise QB