Former Player Says 1 Browns Position Group Is ‘Not Good Enough’

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 offseason with clear needs at wide receiver, yet their approach has left many scratching their heads.

Despite expectations that the franchise would address receiver depth through the draft or free agency, Cleveland surprisingly passed on adding talent at the position during the NFL Draft.

The Browns still have options if they want to make a meaningful addition to their receiving corps.

Former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts III recently highlighted the urgency for Cleveland to bring in proven talent during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“I personally think they should have shopped in the draft. I think they should have shopped in free agency a little harder, because you can’t leave what you have right now. You can’t. You’re just not good enough in that room. And I do like the potential in the room, but potential means you haven’t done nothing yet. That’s all that means,” Shorts said.

The current receiver room features young players like Michael Woods, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash.

While these players show promise, Shorts emphasized that potential alone doesn’t translate to wins. Tillman has displayed flashes of ability, but consistency remains an issue.

The Browns did acquire Diontae Johnson this offseason, potentially giving them a reliable second option behind Jerry Jeudy.

However, questions remain about whether this group can deliver when games matter most.

Shorts stressed that practice performances and preseason hype mean little without production during actual games.

Even Jeudy, despite his progress last season, must prove that he can maintain that level consistently. The receiving corps needs proven production rather than hope based on untapped potential.

Without reliable weapons in the passing game, it matters little who takes snaps under center.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts Where Browns Will Find Franchise QB