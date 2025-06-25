Interesting Details Emerge About Dillon Gabriel’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns found one of their newest quarterback prospects in Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Oregon signal caller inked a four-year contract worth approximately $6.2 million after being selected with the 94th overall pick.

Gabriel became the sixth of Cleveland’s seven draft picks to finalize his contract, but recent details about the deal structure have caught attention from contract experts.

“QB Dillon Gabriel’s rookie contract with the Browns comes with a $1.16M signing bonus, his only guarantee. The 94 overall pick was however able to secure training camp roster bonuses to front-load a bit of his salary in each of 2026-2028,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti shared.

The contract breakdown shows Gabriel will earn $840,000 in base salary for 2025 while carrying a cap hit of $1,132,058.

His four-year deal totals $6,226,322 with the $1,168,232 signing bonus representing his only guaranteed money.

Gabriel has wasted no time making his mark in Cleveland. The quarterback has impressed coaches with his quick grasp of Kevin Stefanski’s complex offensive system during offseason workouts.

His composed demeanor and understanding of the playbook have drawn praise from teammates and coaching staff alike.

While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett bring experience to the quarterback room, Gabriel has quietly emerged as a standout during minicamp sessions.

The rookie has been taking first-team repetitions, a clear indication that Cleveland sees significant potential in their mid-round selection.

The Browns’ quarterback history includes notable disappointments like Johnny Manziel and the costly Deshaun Watson trade.

However, Gabriel’s steady approach and football intelligence suggest he could break that pattern.

His calm presence contrasts with the typical rookie adjustment period, positioning him as a legitimate contender for meaningful playing time.

