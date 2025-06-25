Browns Earn High Marks For Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns gave up plenty to get their hands on Deshaun Watson.

As a result, they didn’t have first-round picks or many selections to replenish the team with young talent for many years.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case this season.

The front office had a plethora of selections in this year’s NFL Draft, and they made the most of those.

That’s why, even though they didn’t make many — or any — big moves in free agency, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports still ranked them No. 10 in the league in terms of offseason moves:

“In the process, it was able to identify potential building blocks on each side of the ball with the likes of defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and others, while also clearing a path for other young players on the roster to prove their merits with extended playing time. In addition to drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland added an additional first-round selection in next year’s draft to potentially identify and draft a quarterback of the future,” Edwards said.

The Browns finally added some young talent to their roster.

While it’s not usual to take a defensive tackle with a top-five selection, Mason Graham has the makings of a generational player at the position, and paired with Myles Garrett, the Browns should be absolutely lethal up front.

Quinshon Judkins has some big shoes to fill as Nick Chubb’s de facto successor, but he’s fresh off dominating in college and leading his team to a national championship.

They also brought in interesting pieces who can contribute right away and have Pro Bowl-caliber upside, such as Carson Schwesinger and Harold Fannin Jr.

All in all, being able to do all of that while also landing a first-round selection in next year’s promising draft was a huge win for Andrew Berry and company.

The Browns were aging and needed an influx of young talent after so many years of watching everybody else get younger and better in the draft.

