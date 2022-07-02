Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Is Denzel Ward’s Injury A Cause For Concern In Training Camp?

Is Denzel Ward’s Injury A Cause For Concern In Training Camp?

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward closed out the final practice session of the team’s minicamp in mid-June with an injury scare.

The newly extended cornerback suffered a foot injury that caused him to exit the practice field and not return.

Thankfully, an MRI showed no structural damage so Ward is considered good to go for training camp when it opens in late July.

So is this a non-issue or should fans be concerned?

It is actually a little bit of both, and here are the reasons why.

 

1. This Particular Injury Seems Minor But…

This particular injury seems to be a nonissue; however, it is concerning how many injuries the Browns deal with each season, especially when they start during the preseason.

The 2020 preseason was especially difficult as both Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit were out for the season before it even started.

Williams had a nerve injury in his shoulder, and Delpit tore his Achilles tendon.

To make it even worse, both players were injured at the same practice.

While injuries are part of the game and all teams deal with them, there is still a level of scrutiny that should be applied to the strength and conditioning departments of NFL teams, especially the Browns.

 

2. Noncontact Injuries Happen Too Often For Browns

Kareem Hunt suffered a noncontact leg injury last season that caused him to miss half of the games.

Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a groin injury in a pregame warmup against the Denver Broncos last season.

Are these fluke injuries that were bound to happen, or is there something more to it?

 

3. Playing Through Injuries Is Another Issue

There were too many examples last season of players attempting to play through injury.

Baker Mayfield and Jedrick Wills Jr. were the most notable.

Regardless of the reasons why those players continued to play, it is generally not a workable solution especially when the injuries happen early in the season as both Mayfield and Wills’ injuries did.

 

4. New Facilities Could Help 

We know that the Browns are expanding the facilities for players to work out and recover.

John Johnson III talked about having yoga available for his recovery when he played with the Los Angeles Rams which the Browns did not offer when he arrived in 2021.

The team did say some services were off-limits during COVID-19; yoga was one of them.

It appears that Browns players will have many more therapies to choose from when the new state-of-the-art regeneration area is completed.

The facility is expected to be completed by the time training camp opens in late July.

 

Conclusion

Any offseason injury is significant because this is not the time when players are in pads or engaged in full contact so injuries should not happen at all.

In Ward’s case, the Browns just signed him to a monster contract extension, and they need him to be healthy and thriving in order to make a 2022 postseason run.

 

 

Recent News

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Browns Will Need Leadership From Amari Cooper In 2022
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry talks to owner Jimmy Haslam before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
3 Things We Have Learned About Andrew Berry In His Tenure
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/2/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Will Need Leadership From Amari Cooper In 2022

No more pages to load