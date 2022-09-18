In the NFL’s 17-game season, every loss hurts a team’s chances for the postseason.

But to lose like the Cleveland Browns did Sunday can be devastating.

Blowing a 2-touchdown lead in the final 2 minutes is the type of thing that sticks with a player.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on how they let Corey Davis get that open on second to last Jets TD: "Obviously, guys not on the same page. It was very, very clear what we were doing. Talked about it with everybody on the sideline…that can't happen." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 18, 2022

And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time.

It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround.

Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough.

But there has to be some concern and response from Kevin Stefanski’s coaches.

The #Jets have STUNNED the #Browns. From down 30-17 with under 2 minutes left to to up 31-30. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/GZXxtOWFuB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

If not for a miraculous 58-yard field goal, Cleveland could well be 0-2 with similar reasons for each loss.

Why can’t this defense hold a lead late in games?

And is Joe Woods to blame for the Browns’ loss to the Jets and the close call against the Panthers?

Secondary Confused Again

Kevin Stefanski was quick to point out the youth of Joe Woods’ defensive unit.

He told reporters his young players need time to get it together, conceding they were not on the same page in coverage.

But the defense, youth and all, is widely regarded as a very talented unit.

And the fact is, Cleveland had similar difficulties on 3rd and 4th down and in the red zone last season, too.

#Jets scored a 76-yard touchdown from Flacco to Davis and recovered the onside kick, crazy time in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/GmLok9DxiK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

They were a top-5 team by yardage but ranked in the bottom 5 on 4th down and red-zone defense.

On the Jets’ final drive, quarterback Joe Flacco had no difficulty finding open receivers along the sidelines.

With no timeouts and under a minute to go, Cleveland could not make the clock a factor.

They employed an ineffective zone coverage despite owning some of the NFL’s best man-coverage cornerbacks.

And the result was the same as Week 1- confusion among players over what to do in the zone.

Where Was The Pressure?

New York’s offensive line is a work in progress.

Baltimore racked up 10 quarterback hits, multiple rushed passes, and 3 sacks last week.

Cleveland managed 4 hits and 2 sacks, one of which was Jadeveon Clowney’s poked ball forced-fumble.

Flacco was pressured on occasion and it was clear he is a different passer under the gun.

Another touchdown catch for the rookie Garrett Wilson. And with the extra point, the Jets have comeback to take the lead in Cleveland! #TakeFlight #FPC #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/Jb2kMsNJD6 — Full Press NFL (@FullPressNFL) September 18, 2022

He missed only a few passes badly, and pressure was the constant in those plays.

But on the final 2 drives, Cleveland rushed only their front 4 on every play, even with an injured Clowney on the sideline.

Once again noting the cornerbacks’ proficiency in man coverage, why could the team not throw a linebacker into the mix?

There was no creativity, no surprises for Flacco to deal with, and a sense that the ending was inevitable.

Even the best secondary will be hard-pressed to play well with no pass rush.

But The Players Have To Play

Coaches can always fall back on the notion that players have to make the plays on the field.

Myles Garrett told reporters every player needs to look in the mirror and challenge himself to play better.

He fears the fans are giving up on the team already, as evidenced by the boos heard at the end of Sunday’s game.

But are not a sign of surrender as much as they signal agreement with Myles that players need to step things up.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett: "I think every man in that locker room should (point the finger at themselves), coaches included." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 18, 2022

None of that gets Woods completely off the hook though.

If the Browns have a young team with liabilities, Woods needs to adapt his defense to them.

It is unacceptable to put the players on the field if they can’t make his defensive vision work.

Woods needs to adapt to the players he has, or maybe Stefanski has to consider finding a more flexible coordinator.

Because repeating the same scheme and hoping for a different outcome is not going to stop the boos from coming.